Current issue #29, 2017

PharmVestnik # 28, 12/09/2017

// Pharma Retailing

Pharmacy chains complain about heavy fines for dispensing Rx drugs without prescription

Pharmacies point out that regulators pay increasingly more attention to Rx drug dispensing process. It is only pharmacies that are still found guilty, although there is a lot of questions to doctors who do not make prescriptions using official forms. The Russian Association of Pharmacy Chains notes that this sensitive issue does not receive an unbiased assessment either from regulatory or executive authorities or those who initiated the fine rise to 500 thsd RUB for pharmacies dispensing Rx drugs without prescription.

[PharmVestnik # 28, 12/09/2017, p. 2]

// Regulatory & Legal

Pharma companies hope to see their products on VED and other lists

The Russian MoH’s commission responsible for forming various drug lists continues reviewing potential candidates. The companies that have already received approvals for listing their drugs are happy as being on a list frequently guarantees market expansion for a specific product. But it is too early to celebrate as the final word rests with the government; e.g. last year, Premier Medvedev’s resolution brought to naught all commission’s efforts.

[PharmVestnik # 28, 12/09/2017, p. 3]

// Vaccination

Each flu vaccination campaign stirs public debate on benefits and safety

The WHO named three flu virus strains that will dominate in 2017—2018 epidemic season: flu B — Brisbane, and flu A — H3N2-Hong Kong & H1N1-Michigan. Public health authorities call on citizens to be vaccinated. In Moscow, mobile vaccination units have been organized near metro stations. At the same time, opinions have been voiced that doubt vaccination benefits.

[PharmVestnik # 28, 12/09/2017, p. 9]

// Regulatory & Legal

Has RIA Panda headed for premeditated bankruptcy?

Two months ago, PharmVestnik brought up the subject of defective dietary supplements. In particular, it concerned court proceedings involving RIA Panda, and an independent investigation that confirmed that one of the manufacturer’s products contained tadalafil. Recently, the company has drawn attention to itself again. On August 25, Nabiss LLC filed a suit seeking to adjudge RIA Panda LLC to be a bankrupt. The factual background hints that premeditated bankruptcy cannot be ruled out.

[PharmVestnik # 28, 12/09/2017, p. 12]

// Pharma Retailing

Food retailers to put a lot of efforts before pharmacy project is implemented

Setting up pharmacies in supermarket checkout areas is a brand-new project for pharmaceutical retail. So far, X5 Retail Group has made major advancements opening Mega Pharm pharmacies at their stores. Magnit Retail Group opened just four pharmacies. The main question is whether this undertaking is a success, because this will determine whether the project will be scaled up.

[PharmVestnik # 28, 12/09/2017, p. 13]

// Health IT

Software platform to optimize healthcare expenditure

The medicine and healthcare development project Health Foresight presented its cost optimization program for regional healthcare providers. Implementation of computerization, interactive mathematical models, and ABC/VEN analysis will provide for optimum drug cost planning in the mandatory health insurance system and regional outpatient beneficiary drug coverage programs. Pilot projects based on this approach are currently underway in Bryansk and Novosibirsk regions, Udmurt Republic, and Tatarstan.

[PharmVestnik # 28, 12/09/2017, p. 15]

// Health IT

Pharmacy software solutions aimed at efficiency stimulate mental block in regional staff

Pharmacy software manufacturers count on attracting independent pharmacy chains in Russia’s regions. They believe that future pharmacy chain associations will be built on high-tech IT platforms. At the same time, the existing pharmacy associations doubt that software solutions will overcome conservative mentality of pharmacy managers in remote regions.

[PharmVestnik # 28, 12/09/2017, p. 16]

// Regulatory & Legal

FAS toughens drug advertising requirements

The Russian Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) toughens drug advertising requirements. Major changes were made to paragraph 8, Part 1, Art. 24 of the Federal law “On advertising”; namely, drug adverts shall not guarantee product efficacy and safety.

[PharmVestnik # 28, 12/09/2017, p. 17]

// Insight

Pharmacy cosmetic sales, H117

From year to year, pharmacy cosmetic products become increasingly popular with customers. While some time ago, cosmetics sold thought pharmacy chains presented a very special product category, now virtually every pharmacy has such products on sale. Cosmetic manufacturers do not only heavily advertise on TV and radio but also put a greater emphasis on studies and large-scale testing. As a result, cosmetic products have emerged that can manage customer-specific disorders. DSM Group data serves to analyze pharmacy cosmetic sales as of the first six months of this year.

[PharmVestnik # 28, 12/09/2017, pp. 20-21]

// Insight

Finished and bulk drug imports to Russia, January—July 2017

According to RNC Pharma, 329.5B RUB worth drugs (including customs clearance costs + VAT) were imported to Russia over the first seven months of 2017, just 1.8% up y-on-y. At the same time, finished drug supplies grew by 8.2%, while bulk product imports in rubles plunged by 24.2%. So far, this is the worst result in the past 3.5 years.

[PharmVestnik # 28, 12/09/2017, pp. 22-23]

// Insight

Cumulative rating of pharmacy chains and associations, H117

According to QuintilesIMS, the TOP10 pharmacy chains and associations accounted for 31.72% of the retail pharma market posting a 6.45% growth y-on-y. ASNA retains its top position with a 9.33% market share in the cumulative rating that includes both pharmacy chains and pharmacy chain associations. Among the “classical” pharmacy chains, 36.6 is still # 1 notwithstanding a fierce competition with Rigla ranking second. Consolidation of the top-ranking companies continues. Market leaders pose a serious threat for smaller pharmacy chains and independent pharmacies.

[PharmVestnik # 28, 12/09/2017, pp. 24-26]

// Health Investment

Investor’s dilemma

In early September, renovation of Izhevsk City Clinical Hospital No. 6 (Udmurt Republic) for which a concession was granted was scheduled to be completed. However, the deadline has not been met. Experts say that this is not a solitary example; this case reflects all problems common for public-private partnership in healthcare.

[PharmVestnik # 28, 12/09/2017, p. 29]

// Pharma Manufacturing

Galenic manufacturer scales up

Flora Kavkaza (Caucasian Flora) OJSC specializing in production of herbal and galenic drugs builds up its capacities. Supplier problems associated with toughening of regulatory requirements and implementation of the Unified State Automated Information System have forced the company to set up manufacturing ethyl alcohol 95% API on its own. Notwithstanding all governments efforts that have rendered alcoholic drug production low-margin if not commercially unfeasible, Flora Kavkaza is not going to give up galenic manufacture.

[PharmVestnik # 28, 12/09/2017, p. 29]

// Healthcare Programs

AIDS management approaches in Russia

AIDS is the terminal stage of HIV infection. According to Rosstat, the number of HIV infected subjects in Russia has been growing at a rate exceeding 10% a year. In 2005–2015, the number of AIDS patients increased from 234,000 to 581,000; therefore, the development and implementation of AIDS management measures is one of top priorities.

[PharmVestnik # 28, 12/09/2017, p. 30]