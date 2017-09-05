Current issue #27, 2017

PharmVestnik # 27, 05/09/2017

// Regulatory & Legal

Pharma criticizes VED pricing procedure

The VED pricing procedure proposed by the Russian Ministry of Health touched off a hot debate both in the regulatory and pharmaceutical circles. Experts believe that the procedure requires further revision, detailing, and in certain cases clarification.

[PharmVestnik # 27, 05/09/2017, p. 1, cont’d p. 8]

// Regulatory & Legal

Organizers and participants of drug marking pilot project test the system

The drug marking program timeframe has caused concern among pharma market players from the very outset. This concern has grown even stronger over time. In Issue 26, PharmVestnik presented proposals by different companies to postpone the mandatory ID barcode implementation for at least a year. But the Federal Service for Surveillance in Healthcare and Social Development keeps in mind the initial timeline, and has already reported about a successful testing of the drug marking system.

[PharmVestnik # 27, 05/09/2017, p. 2]

// Pharma Distribution

Direct supply development makes distributors look for new approaches

Over the past 10 years, the direct contract model in the Russian pharma market has evolved from a doubtful novelty to one of the key trends that, according to experts, is to be further developed in future. Presently, all largest pharmacy chains develop this model to a greater or lesser extent. On their part, distributors think a lot of ways not to get lost in the changing market environment and meet the new challenges.

[PharmVestnik # 27, 05/09/2017, p. 3]

// Health Investment

What projects can turn science into profitable business?

Experts consider healthcare one of priority industries on the world scale in terms of investment raised in 2017. In Russia, healthcare is among the TOP10 industries in terms of investment prospects following e-commerce startups, new business & recruitment solutions as well as other projects attractive from the venture capital investment perspective. PharmVestnik probes into types of projects most welcome among investors.

[PharmVestnik # 27, 05/09/2017, p. 4]

// Health Science

Biotech projects in Russia

Biotechnologies are a breakthrough trend that determines the healthcare development level and provides for meeting the most complex challenges in a variety of medical areas. The success of biotech development hinges on many scientific and economic branches. BioTechMed Conference to be held on 14—15 September in Gelendzhik (Krasnodar territory, Russia) will be the venue for conducting a dialogue between experts representing healthcare, science, industry, agriculture, and pharma. Ahead of this event, representatives of core Russian ministries and Rostec Corporation gathered together to brief journalists on Russian biotech industry prospects.

[PharmVestnik # 27, 05/09/2017, p. 9]

// Health Science

Russian biotechnologists go international

Scientists believe that in the next 10 years genetic technologies will be able to manage severe hereditary diseases, and within next 5 years genetic testing will be as routine as blood panel. In many European countries as well as in the USA, the genetic research market is booming, and the research results are being implemented into healthcare, which is not the thing in Russia. Possibly, that is why young Russian genetic scientists are striving to bring their technologies to the European market. Atlas Biomedical Holding co-founder and CEO Sergey MUSIENKO sets his own example to explain why the EU turned out to be more attractive for Russian biotechnologists than the EAEU.

[PharmVestnik # 27, 05/09/2017, p. 10]

// Health Science

In Russia, investing into gene and cell medicine is next to impossible

The past week saw an important and long-expected event for the gene therapy. The US FDA approved CAR-T therapy to treat leukemia. Human Stem Cell Institute CEO Artur ISAEV speaks on the issue.

[PharmVestnik # 27, 05/09/2017, p. 12]

// R&D

Ural atomic scientists to bring an affordable high-quality radiopharmaceutical agent to EU

Scientists from the Ural Institute of Reactor Materials (IRM) have a many-year dream to develop, in cooperation with a big pharmaceutical manufacturer, a rare radiopharmaceutical agent (RPA) based on radioactive lutecium 177 trifluoride to conquer the international premium RPA market. The dream has been turning into fact with each new tranche. In late August, the Technological Development Fund of Sverdlovsk region approved a 100M RUB allocation for the IRM, a Rosatom company.

[PharmVestnik # 27, 05/09/2017, p. 13]

// Regulatory & Legal

MoH wins over FAS in drug interchangeability debate

As is known, the drug interchangeability issue is one of the most complex and confusing. The Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS), Ministry of Health, and Supreme Court are trying to decide what to do about it. It is thrilling to learn how officials, physicians, and pharmacologists interpret bioequivalence, therapeutic identity, and interchangeability of pharmaceuticals.

[PharmVestnik # 27, 05/09/2017, p. 14]

// Monitoring – SciTech

Telepathology to improve diagnostics and pharma marketing

As follows from a study conducted by a Moscow cancer diagnostics company, more than 80% of comeback cases that require elaboration or rediagnosing also require correction. Digitizing tissue specimens will improve accuracy of conclusions. Pharma companies will be able to market their drugs making money on diagnostics and therapeutic options.

[PharmVestnik # 27, 05/09/2017, p. 15]

// Insight

Pharmacy sales of dietary supplements, H117

According to DSM Group, dietary supplements rank second in terms of pharmacy sales: as of H117, they account for about 4% in value terms (retail prices) in the sales structure. Over that period, more than 2,300 supplement trademarks by nearly 900 manufacturers were selling at Russian pharmacies. The 2015—2016 period was disastrous for this segment: in value terms, supplement sales grew by 6.9% in 2015 y-on-y, and just by 1.5% in 2016. In real terms, sales were going down by 6—7% y-on-y.

[PharmVestnik # 27, 05/09/2017, pp. 16-17]

// Insight

Cumulative rating of Russian largest pharma distributors, H117

According to QuintilesIMS, as of H117, the TOP10 distributors accounted for 67% of the direct sales segment posting a 3% growth y-on-y. The TOP3 distributors (Protek, Katren, and Puls) generated 46.75% of total sales. Protek that leads the rating is by 2.72% ahead of Katren ranking second.

[PharmVestnik # 27, 05/09/2017, pp. 18-19]

// Pharma Retailing

A businessman from Sverdlovsk region invests in Orenburg pharmacies

UralTradeConsulting wholesale company (Ekaterinburg, Sverdlovsk region) has acquired Pharmacia Buzuluk pharmacy chain (Orenburg region). This acquisition is made as part of a large-scale investment project that serves to expand Malik Gaisin’s pharma retailing business.

[PharmVestnik # 27, 05/09/2017, p. 22]

// Healthcare programs

Insulin pump coverage in pregnancy

In St. Petersburg, an insulin pump coverage program for pregnant women with type 1 diabetes mellitus has been running for three years. As a result, more than 250 deliveries based on pump therapy were performed, all basically without complications, with full-term newborns.

[PharmVestnik # 27, 05/09/2017, p. 23]

// Medical Devices

Pharmacies not interested in selling complex medical devices

According to DSM Group, medical devices account for about 10% of the pharmacy turnover. The best-sellers in this product category are diagnostic tools, including those for self-control. At the same time, experts note that pharmacists are not ready to sell complex medical devices. Sales of this product group may be driven by adequate customer affairs efforts and dispensing via specialized medical equipment stores.

[PharmVestnik # 27, 05/09/2017, p. 25]

// Medical Devices

Russian bionic prosthesis manufacturers to put competitive pressure on foreign giants

Local bionic prosthesis startups brood over plans of conquering the Russian market and going international due to their low-cost “smart” arms. Representatives of Western manufacturers smile in response calling Russian bionic prosthetic products “toys”. However, biomedical technology experts believe that these products have a potential.

[PharmVestnik # 27, 05/09/2017, p. 26]

// Regulatory & Legal

Medical manufacturers face artificial regulatory complexities

Searching for investors and red tape are major difficulties faced by innovative medical startups. The article presents certain experience as well as cautionary tales from medical startups that are Skolkovo Innovation Center residents.

[PharmVestnik # 27, 05/09/2017, p. 27]