Current issue #7, 2017

MoH promises free drugs for all Russian citizens

Several important statements on the Russian healthcare system were made within the framework of the international investment forum Sochi-2017, one of them – by Health Minister Veronica Skvortsova. She declared that the Ministry of Health was working on a concept of such type of pharmaceutical insurance that would provide for including all Russian citizens into a free drug coverage system. It is planned to reimburse the drug costs partially or fully in the outpatient treatment system.

Wording worth a million rubles

API data regarding local drugs to be included into the Federal Drug Register automatically

A bill providing for amendments to the Federal Law # 61 “On drug circulation” was introduced to the State Duma. The deputies proposed to spell out more accurately the MoH’s responsibility to enter the data on the API constituting a medicinal product into the Federal Drug Register, namely, to substitute the wording “must enter” for “must include” in paragraph 3, part 1, article 27 of the above law. Drug manufacturers assert that this new wording will save them millions of rubles.

Online drug sales authorization enters final straight

All of a sudden, the Russian MoH published a draft government resolution describing an online drug sales procedure. This brought hope that online pharmacies would be authorized already this year. The MoH’s proposals are well-received by experts overall, however some of them need follow-up revision.

On the verge of “colossal changes”

Officials answered pharma players’ questions at breakfast meeting

On February 22nd, the breakfast meeting hosted by the Russian Chamber of Commerce and Industry brought together representatives of the pharma industry, authorities, and professional public associations. The agenda included pharma regulation issues, and the top speaker was Mikhail Murashko, head of the Federal Service for Surveillance in Healthcare and Social Development. Mr. Murashko declared the beginning of “colossal changes” in the healthcare oversight system that were largely associated with the EAEC regulation coming into force. Businesses were mostly concerned about medical device registration, Drug Master File amendments, speeding up the marketing authorization procedure for subsidized innovative drugs, mandatory licensing, warranties on special investment contracts, GPP implementation etc.

Pharma businesses and scientists looking for common grounds

Analysts estimate that the world biotech market will reach 600 bn USD by 2020, with pharmaceutics and medicine leading the market. This development trend is actively supported in Russia, with many stakeholders having high hopes for biomedical technologies when transferring to an innovative industry development model. Biotech is supported by the regulators that develop special support programs; businesses that have focused on their in-house R&D; and scientists interested in collaboration with the former two parties. However, experts think that successful meetings of all three parties in the biotech field have been very rare so far.

HIV dissidents may become a new target for pseudoscience exposers

After the scandal associated with the fact that the Commission to Combat Pseudoscience and Falsification of Scientific Research, a part of the Russian Academy of Sciences, declared homeopathy a “pseudoscience”, this commission may go farther to combat astrologists, prejudice about hazards of using genetically modified foods, and HIV dissidents. A proposal to issue a memo to set the latter on fire came against the background of the information on a shortage of HIV/AIDS drugs and growing morbidity rates in certain regions. Those initiating a new study see a connection between the HIV dissident movement and shortage of HIV/AIDS treatment funding.

AstraZeneca Vice President Russia&Eurasia on revolutionary plans for 2017

Some pharma market players have not been heavily hit by the current economic crisis. They still have ambitious plans and intend to strengthen their presence in Russia. AstraZeneca Vice President Russia&Eurasia Iskra REICH speaks about 2016 results, manufacture localization plans, participation in the drug marking project, signing of a special investment contact as well as risks that pharma may face in 2017.

Russia not to delay tariff approval for drug registration to EAEU regulations

EAEC experts were surprised to learn that the Russian State Duma deputies were quick to approve drug registration tariff rates within the EAEU common market. After the many-months red tape associated with drug interchangeability issue when four EAEU member states were against the interchangeability concept, everybody has set oneself up for an equally lengthy pricelist coordination process. However, that has not happened, and experts say that just one more step is left until the EAEU common market gets into full swing.

Experimental drug marking guidelines approved

On February 28th, Russia’s Health Minister Veronica Skvortsova approved the guidelines for an experiment on identification drug marking and monitoring of sales of specific human drug types in Russia. A month before, a pilot drug marking project started that was aimed at a computerized counterfeit protection of legally selling drugs using s 2D barcode applied to drug packaging as well as providing an opportunity for those willing to check a drug legal status using a pharmacy scanner of a smartphone application.

Platinum Ounce bids known

The results of the first voting stage of the main pharma contest “Platinum Ounce” have been summarized. The second voting stage has started. The winners will be announced on April 20th.

Uniformity with reservations

National specifics to be considered in EAEU states legislation harmonization

Common drug and medical device registration regulations within the EAEU framework shall become operative in five member states at once. However, despite the uniformity, basically each state tries to retain certain national specifics that will not affect the common market but will be applicable on the respective state’s territory. E.g. Russia has reserved the right to determine drug interchangeability. At a recent EAEU/CIS forum, the member-state representatives discussed to what extent their respective states were ready for a common market launch and answered the question on whether they were ready to perform drug registration to common regulations.

M&A’s are still few in the Russian pharma market

M&A’s are not the most popular instrument in the domestic pharma market so far. As of 2016, total deals in value terms were the same as in 2015 at approximately 0.5 bn USD. At the same time, the deals that contributed most to the total value were typical of a crisis period, which means that the asset prices were not at their high.

Russian pharmacy supplement sales report, 2016

The pharmacy dietary supplement segment has substantially changed over the past few years. There are both structural changes and those associated with external factors such as regulatory and economic. The most significant legislative initiative in 2016 was tightening of the supplement advertising regulations given the fact that advertising was the main promotion tool for this product category. The regulators strictly monitor the way of presenting the information on product’s useful properties so that customers could not perceive such information as a treatment effect statement. Pursuant to the regulatory requirements, supplement packaging and advertising have lost their individuality, and the information on the packaging or in the adverts has been minimized to an extent that customers do not understand why they shall buy such products.

Russian cosmeceutical sales report, 2016

For a long time, cosmeceuticals have been part of a traditional pharmacy product range. As of 2016, approx. 1,500 cosmeceutical trademarks were selling at Russia’s pharmacies, or more that 13.5 thousand items given their purpose and packaging. About 160 new trademarks were presented. Mediva and Qilib product lines were the bestsellers among the novelties, with sales exceeding 25 m RUB in their market launch year. They made their way to the ТОP200 trademarks as bestsellers in value terms.

Russian hospital drug sector report, 2016

The hospital drug sector amounted to 151.5 bn RUB in value terms, and 801.22 m packages in real terms. The sector grew by 2% in rubles, and declined by 1% in packages.

A systemic problem becomes manifest in drug coverage of cancer patients

The Russian Audit Chamber continues auditing Smolensk Regional Cancer Detection Center. Simultaneously, the auditors requested certain data from the Federal Mandatory Health Insurance Fund (FFOMS). Recently the FFOMS reported that major mistakes of Smolensk Territorial Health Insurance Fund associated with planning and allotment of patient care management funds had been revealed.

Small innovative enterprises have a market potential

The Russian pharma has been increasing drug manufacturing. The sad thing is that the share of new drugs is still rather small, and it has been growing slowly. It is possibly due to high costs associated with in-house R&D results promotion and sustainable sales support.

Drug action mechanism involving human organs and tissues gets improved

A team of Russian and US researchers works on creating carbon nano shells capable of decreasing adverse drug effects on human body and improving drug transportation to target organs.

